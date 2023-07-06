SAN DIEGO — The husband of a woman found dead inside a vehicle earlier this week in San Ysidro is being sought by police, authorities said.

German Armando Luna Salazar, 44, is suspected in the death of his wife 32-year-old Levya Elizabeth Oregel Garcia, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

On Tuesday around 12:24 a.m., police received a call about a body in the 4400 block of Camino De La Plaza, according to authorities. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman dead in the parked SUV.

Luna Salazar was last seen leaving the area on foot and possibly entered Mexico, SDPD says.

Police are investigating Oregel Garcia’s death as a homicide after detectives found she had suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body.

Oregel Garcia was initially reported as a missing person from Guadalupe, California on Sunday, Sharki said. San Diego police, as well as the Guadalupe Police Department and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, are working to discover the circumstances surrounding her disappearance from Guadalupe, California and how she was found in San Diego.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who knows the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.