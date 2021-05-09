Husband of missing Chula Vista mom hit with temporary gun violence restraining order

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The husband of missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete has been issued a temporary gun violence restraining order by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, FOX 5 has learned.

Public records show that Larry Millete was served with the order on May 5, two days before Chula Vista police searched his home as part of the investigation into Maya’s disappearance.

A gun violence restraining order prohibits an individual from possessing or buying guns, ammunition or magazines, according to the San Diego County Superior Court website.

According to police, Maya hasn’t been seen since Jan. 7 near her family’s home.

In February, police said Larry had retained an attorney and was no longer answering police questions.

