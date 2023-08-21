Police say German Armando Luna Salazar is suspected of killing his wife, whose body was found in an SUV in San Ysidro. (San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO — A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 32-year-old woman in San Ysidro, San Diego police announced.

According to SDPD, police received a report of a body inside a vehicle at a shopping center located in the 4400 block of Camino De La Plaza around 12:20 a.m. on July 4.

The woman, later identified as Levya Elizabeth Oregel Garcia, was pronounced dead at the scene and a homicide investigation was launched.

Detectives and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office determined she had suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body and the death was ruled a homicide by strangulation.

During the course of their investigation, officials identified the woman’s husband, 44-year-old German Armando Luna Salazar, as a suspect in the case, Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Salazar was taken into custody at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and detained until SDPD detectives could arrive on scene and take him into custody.

Salazar was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder, Sharki said.

Oregel Garcia was initially reported as a missing person from Guadalupe, California on July 2, Sharki said. San Diego police, as well as the Guadalupe Police Department and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, were working to discover the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and how she was found in San Diego.

Anyone who has additional information regarding this case was asked to contact SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.