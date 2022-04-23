SAN DIEGO – Hundreds in San Diego are without power tonight after the explosion of a transformer in the downtown area, authorities said.

According to officials with the San Diego Police Department, a call came in just around 9 p.m. Saturday reporting that a transformer had blown underground in the area of 7th Avenue and K Street. At this time, police have shut down 7th Avenue and L Street, 6th Avenue and K Street, and 4th Avenue and Market Street.

Officials on the scene tell FOX 5 that the San Diego Marriott Gaslamp Quarter has lost its power and that police and fire officials are working to restore power to the hotel and surrounding businesses and homes.

FOX 5’s Jason Sloss spoke with a representative from the San Diego Fire Department who said that Marriott employees had called in a structure fire outside, which later turned out to be flames coming from a manhole covering the site where the transformer had exploded.

According to SDG&E, more than 1100 customers are without power across Center City, Balboa Park, Golden Hills, Logan Heights, Mountain View and Lincoln Park.

No word yet on what caused the transformer to explode.

Check back for updates on this developing story.