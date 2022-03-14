SAN DIEGO – More than 350 customers in Lemon Grove were without power Monday after a “minor injury” car crash took down a utility pole, authorities said.

The crash happened about 2:45 p.m. in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Madera Street, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet. Officials originally estimated that power would be restored within an hour, but SDG&E’s outage map shows 358 customers are still experiencing outages.

Power now is estimated to be restored by 9:30 p.m., according to the outage map.

As of 5 p.m., Massachusetts Avenue between Mount Vernon Street and Madera Street remains closed to the public. It is not yet clear when that section of road will reopen.

