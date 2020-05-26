Hundreds visit local memorials, cemeteries to remember fallen heroes

SAN DIEGO — It was a quieter than normal Memorial Day as large-scale ceremonies were canceled in adherence to the stay-at-home order still in effect across San Diego County.

In spite of the pandemic, hundreds turned out to memorials and cemeteries to pay their respects to those who gave everything for their country.

“Right now, everybody needs sensitivity. We need to come together,” said Steve Dillard, a trumpet player who was performing taps at Mount Soledad.

Visitors wore masks and most people made sure to give everyone plenty of space. Vietnam and World War II veterans were on hand to remember their friends and be with their loved ones.

“I’m just so glad to be able to do this with my sons,” said retired Air Force Major John Paul, a World War II veteran.

One woman placed 4,000 red roses on grave sites at Miramar National Cemetery. No pandemic was going to stop her work.

“It’s just full of emotion. Gratitude for everything they’ve done for us. Paying the ultimate price is definitely something we should never forget,” Stephanie Vacca said.