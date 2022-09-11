SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of people geared up Saturday morning for the San Diego 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel to remember the courage and sacrifice of emergency responders.

Among those who participated were FOX 5 team members, who joined in to climb 110 flights of stairs — the same number in the World Trade Center — wearing the name of an emergency responder who lost their life that day.

The climb raises funds for Firefighter Aid, a San Diego nonprofit that helps firefighters and their families in need.

“I think the fire service is about giving back, paying it forward,” Kevin Melanson with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department told FOX 5. “The fire service has given so much to me and my family, and the Relief Association has done so much for my family, this is the least I can do.

“Every single year, I’ve been out here doing the same position where I’m the staging manager, motivating people to get them ready for the climb. Some people are here for the first time and they’re not really sure what to expect. And then people come back year after year and it’s really remarkable to see the returning faces, and they come up to me and say thanks for being here. It’s been my pleasure and it’s great to give back.”