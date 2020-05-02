Hundreds rally downtown, call for state to reopen

SAN DIEGO – Hundreds of people took to the streets in downtown San Diego Friday to protest stay-at-home orders and call for a complete reopening of the state.

The county began loosening its restrictions on some activities, but protesters want to see businesses reopen and people go back to work.

“My business has come to a standstill,” said protester Eve Mailly. “I have no sign of going back to work.”

The event saw people showing up well before the official noon start time and the crowds grew until both sides of the street in front of the Hall of Justice building were packed. In most cases, it was impossible to walk down the sidewalk and maintain social distancing of six feet.

Organizer Dan Summers said they met with police prior to the event and planned to instruct any participants at the protest to comply with public health orders.

“We asked them to wear masks and we asked them to comply with social distancing,” said Summers. “There’s a lot of energy in this crowd and we can ask but we can’t compel.”

While many protesters were wearing masks, there were still some in the crowd who didn’t have any face coverings at all.

Police said no citations were issued at the protest, but similarly to other recent protests, the organizers could face a possible criminal charge of violating a state order.