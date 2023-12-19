SAN DIEGO — More than 100 rideshare drivers fed up over what they say are low wages and unfair percentage splits protested Tuesday night near the San Diego International Airport.

The protest happened at the rideshare parking lot near the Rental Car Center, where drivers park and wait for rides.

“20 rides and I make $90 in 12 hours, it’s horrible,” said Juan Rivera, who organized the grassroots effort alerting other drivers on Whatsapp to meet at 6 p.m. if they wanted to air any concerns.

Kenny Breazil has been driving for eight years and has over 17,000 rides under his belt.

“When I started, they were taking 20% and we were getting 80%. Now they’re taking half or more,” he said. “I have a couple extra jobs. I have to work a thousand jobs now.”

The drivers who protested say they used to make about $400 a day. Now, some argue they make $150 for a 12-hour day. After paying to fill up his gas tank, driver Eyad Alsawah said it ends up being $90 for the day.

“Uber is taking now 60% of the trip. It wasn’t like this before, I don’t know what happened,” driver Eyad Alsawah said. “It’s very hard, I’m about to lose my house because of it. It is so unfair for me and all the drivers in San Diego.”

“I had one customer ask me how much I was making, I told her $36 and she was like, ‘what, they’re making me pay $100,’” Breazil said. “So now I’m calculating, they’re taking half of our ride.”

“A lot of my partners haven’t got Christmas gifts for their kids. I don’t want to see them suffer,” Rivera added.

In a statement, Uber said, “Earnings for drivers in San Diego are more than $30 an hour for time spent actively working on the platform including tips and promotions. Drivers also receive fare and destination information upfront before they accept a trip and are fully empowered to decide what trips are worth their time.”

Lyft has yet to respond to FOX 5’s request for comment.