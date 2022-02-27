SAN DIEGO – Hundreds of Marines were welcomed home to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Sunday following a seven-month deployment.

The group is the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced) in the 11th MEU, who were doing work in the Middle East and the Philippines in partnership with the Navy.

Marines were greeted by family and a nice spread of food, games and the American flag waving over them.



On Sunday, they were flown home after being picked up on a Navy ship as part of a series of upcoming returns.

A Marine who spoke to FOX 5 said he obviously missed his family, but was also excited to have some good food.

“It was a big weight lifted, that’s for sure,” one family member said. “A lot of praying while we were gone.”

Hundreds more marines are heading back to base Monday morning.