SAN DIEGO — Authorities seized hundreds of marijuana plants in Valley Center on Wednesday, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A narcotics-related search warrant was served in the 10000 block of Via Patricio around 3 p.m. by the department’s Special Enforcement Detail. Authorities say the move was part of an investigation by the sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET).

According the the department, the warrant service resulted in the following seizures:

— 600 live marijuana plants

— Approximately 2 pounds of processed marijuana

— Approximately 9 pounds of concentrated cannabis

— Approximately 15 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

— Approximately one-half pound of hashish

A large-scale water-based THC extraction operation was also discovered at the property. Meanwhile, Code Compliance Officers noted numerous hazards, both structurally and electrically, at the cultivation facility.

Pictured are marijuana plants from a facility that was raided in Valley Center on Wednesday. (Photos released by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

The warrant follows community concerns about illegal marijuana operations near schools and residential areas, according to SDSO.

Authorities say the estimated street value of the seizure is about $675,000 and a criminal complaint will be filed with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.