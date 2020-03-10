Hundreds of cruise ship passengers to be quarantined at Miramar Marine base

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. -- The personnel at the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station are to receive hundreds of passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship who may have been exposed to the coronavirus during their vacation in the waters off of Northern California.

Out of the 3500 people aboard the Grand Princess, 21 have been confirmed to be infected with the corona virus. Close to 1,000 passengers are California residents. Authorities say they will be sent to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and Miramar Marine Air Station here in San Diego.

Sources familiar with the planning for the passengers told FOX 5 that about 250 California passengers are expected to be tested for infection from the coronavirus. Those who test negative will be sent to spend a 14-day quarantine at MCAS Miramar.

Other passengers who are U.S. citizens are expected to be sent to military bases in Texas and Georgia for the 14-day quarantine. The ship is carrying people from 54 countries, and foreigners will be whisked home.

This is the second time that MCAS Miramar has been used to quarantine travelers who may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Last month, two flights of Americans evacuated from China were quarantined there.