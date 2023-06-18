SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of San Diegans marched through Hillcrest Sunday afternoon in a show of solidarity with transgender and non-binary Americans, who have become the subject of a wave of legislation aimed at restricting LGBTQ+ rights nationwide.

The march, called the “Drag March for Trans Rights,” made its way down University Avenue, walking about eight blocks through the neighborhood — from Urban Mo’s Bar & Grill to Rich’s San Diego.

Organizers said the purpose of the march was to speak out against the recent uptick in anti-trans legislation pushed by conservative lawmakers across the county, while “making sure the trans and non-binary communities know that they are loved, seen, and valued.”

Those present at the demonstration were joined by local drag entertainers, who spearheaded the event, and elected officials, including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn.

“We won’t be erased,” the crowd chanted as they walked passed the historic Hillcrest sign. Supporters at the march held up Pride and transgender flags in addition to dozens of signs — some reading “Trans rights are human rights” and “Our agenda = survival.”

This comes as conservative state lawmakers have introduced more than 500 bills that target LGBTQ+ rights, according to the advocacy organization, Human Rights Campaign.

At least 76 of these bills became law across 20 states — more than double last year’s number, which the advocacy group said was previously the worst year on record.

Many of the bills passed explicitly target transgender people and gender expression, placing restrictions on an array of issues including: gender-affirming medical care, bathroom access, drag shows, participation in sports, and discussion of gender identity in schools.

The flurry of bills, on top of increasing anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric used by public officials, prompted the Human Rights Campaign to issue a National State of Emergency for queer and transgender Americans earlier this month.

Opponents of this legislation at Sunday’s Drag March for Trans Rights emphasized the harm this legislation has on individuals and the community as a whole, calling it an attack on the right of transgender and non-binary individuals to publicly exist.

“As a drag performer, I’m able to take off my makeup, but my transgender siblings’ very existence is at stake,” RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 1 winner and San Diego resident Chad Michaels said in a release ahead of the event. “This is why I am marching.”

The march wrapped up with a rally outside of Rich’s San Diego that featured speakers and performances from local drag artists, including Mariam T, Chad Michaels, Glitz Glam, Paris Sukomi Max, Amber St. James and Kickxy Vixen-Styles.

Tips from the performances will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union’s Operation: National Drag Defense Fund, according to organizers.

“Our transgender community needs our unflinching support now more than ever,” Mayor Gloria said in a tweet after speaking at the event. “We must stand together in the way of hate.”

Associated Press contributed to this report.