Hundreds march in support of Palestine in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian supporters marched through Downtown San Diego calling for Palestinian rights, and honoring those killed in Gaza during the 11-day war between Hamas and Israel.

Sunday’s rally was the third demonstration held in the last week by the Palestinian Youth Movement.

The group also rallied in preparation to deliver a letter of action to San Diego County officials on Wednesday.

“We are calling on officials to issue a statement condemning the state of Israel and the genocide of Palestinian people, to uplift Palestinian rights, to end U.S. training by sending U.S. police to the Israeli military and come here and brutalize our brown and black siblings, and to support congressional and federal bills that are supporting the right for Palestinian people,” said Jeanine Erikat, from the Palestinian Youth Movement’s San Diego Chapter.

Erikat wants San Diegans to support Palestine and call on local leaders to listen in.

“Listen to the people on the ground and Palestine who have been doing this work for years and are resisting and to amply their voices,” said Erikat.

Ahlam Muhtaseb from Murrieta marched alongside her family and says she wants the U.S. to stop aiding the Israeli military. “Stop sending about $3.8 billion in annual military aid to Israel and use this in our communities, we need them here, we need to support social programs for our communities that are suffering,” said Muhtaseb.

Rabi Yair Yelin from Chabad of San Marcos says he understand this is a difficult conflict but wants to let people know the secret of getting rid of darkness is light.

“We are surrounded by so much evil and so much suffering, we have to bring the best of ourselves to see how we can make it better, for ourselves, our families, our neighborhood and our surroundings,” said Yelin.

The Palestinian Youth Movement will deliver the letter in-person on Wednesday May 26, at 4 p.m. at the federal building in downtown San Diego.