Hundreds march in solidarity with Palestinians at Balboa Park

BALBOA PARK – The Palestinian Youth Movement’s San Diego chapter on Saturday organized one of the largest marches the city has seen this year to show support for Palestinians caught in the conflict over the Gaza Strip.

May 15 is when Palestinians commemorate the day hundreds of thousands of Palestinians where expelled from their home in 1948.

This year the annual commemoration looms behind escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine.



“For the past month or so the military has been trying to displace people in a neighborhood in Jerusalem called sheikh jarrah and it is illegal under international law,” said Ramah Awad, with the Palestinian Youth Movement.

Palestinian refugee, Jamal Kanj marched alongside thousands of Palestinian supporters chanting “Free Palestine.”

Kanj says his parents where expelled in 1948, and moved to a refugee camp in Lebanon where he grew up.

“All I’m asking these politicians really is to just treat Palestinians like human beings, that they have rights and their rights need to be protected just like anyone,” said Kanj.

President Biden said he spoke to Israeli Prime Minster Netanyahu on Saturday – reaffirming his strong support for Israel, “Israel has its right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory.”

Awad says this conflict did not start overnight, but the United States can help stop it.

“This did not start this week or last month ,the U.S. has a long history of enabling Israeli occupation and colonization of Palestine – the solution is not complicated we are calling on the U.S. government to immediately condition and end military funding to Israel,” said Awad.

‘Jewish Voice for Peace,’ which focuses on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, marched alongside Palestinians Saturday.

Pro-Israel organization ‘Stand With Us’ responded to Saturday’s protest, calling it offensive for Arabs to call the day Israel was a sovereign state a catastrophe.