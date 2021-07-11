Hundreds join San Diego Pride resiliency march

SAN DIEGO – Members and supporters of the LGBTQ community took to the streets Sunday for the San Diego Pride Resilient Community March. The march focused on calling for equality, and supporting local LGBTQ businesses.

“It’s so awesome to get back together with people and have comradery and just happiness,” said Kalee Garland.

“People used to tell us to take a magic pill to change, no I couldn’t change that in a lifetime,” said Bob Gordon.

Members and supporters of the LGBTQ community were thrilled to celebrate pride together in San Diego once again, and reflect on the progress that has been made, including same-sex marriage in the U.S.

“As a Navy vet just financially, he wasn’t allowed to have anything in my life and making that legal financially was amazing, but that means nothing compared to the love,” Gordon said about his husband.

But supporters say more work needs to be done for equality.

“COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on the LGBTQ community, so to be here to celebrate, to protest, to call for the passage of the Equality Act,” said Fernando López, Executive Director of San Diego Pride.

López said the march also focused on bringing people back to Hillcrest from Balboa Park, in hopes that people would support LGBTQ businesses right after marching.

“In a typical year San Diego Pride has a $27 million dollar economic impact in the city so for these businesses Pride week and weekend is how they make up a lot of their money to keep these businesses going, so without that last year we wanted to see what we could do to support,” López said.

Eriel Carino with insideOUT said it feels good to have their support.

“It feels great to have them out and of course we got a boom a little bit inside of the restaurant,” Carino said.