SAN DIEGO — Several hundred people gathered Thursday night for the lighting of the new menorah the Chabad House near SDSU to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah.

The old menorah was vandalized earlier this year for the third time in two years. With the help of fundraising and engineering, a new 1,500-pound structure was built that stands 20 feet tall.

The Rally for Light was broadcast live during a livestream hosted by The Times of Israel. Menorah lightings in Australia, France and New York were also broadcasted live.

“We believe in the power of good,” Rabbi Chalom said. “No matter how dark it is, people see hope.”

At 6:50 p.m., the menorah was lit. Attendees sang, prayed and cheered as the menorah reflected blue.

“It releases hope, joy and prosperity,” said King Cohen, who brought his children to the event.

Thursday marked 60 days since the attack on Israel. The event symbolized unity and resilience.

“We are strong. We are excited. We are together,” Rabbi Chalom said.

Heavy police patrols were present at the event.

The vandals have not been caught.