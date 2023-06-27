ENCINITAS, Calif., – A vigil was held Tuesday night in Encinitas at San Dieguito High School Academy to remember a 15-year-old who was killed last week while riding his e-bike after colliding with a van.

Hundreds of people filled the outside auditorium at the high school to grieve the loss of Brodee Champlain-Kingman where he just had wrapped up his freshman year. He died late last week after being hit by a van while riding his e-bike on South Camino Real when changing lanes into the path of a work van.

Brodee’s mother, Clarissa Champlain who goes by ‘Claire,’ was one out of the hundreds with candles in hand to support her son.

“He would just want to hug each and every one of you to try and take your pain away,” she said while choking back tears.

Claire is now fighting to prevent this tragedy from happening to another parent, stressing the importance of stricter restrictions and regulations.

“Seeing two children without their helmet’s buckled as I drove in here today rips me a part…My son had his helmet on. My son signaled. He did everything right, and we’re still here,” she said.

Now, days later after the tragic incident, family, teachers, and friends held on to one another extra tight while recalling memories, fighting tears and showing up for a young man known to be full of authenticity, grace and humility.

“If you said, ‘Hi Brodee, how are you?’ He would say ‘How are you?’ He genuinely is a genuine soul,” shared Christa Conley who was a neighbor to Brodee and his family.

Throughout the night, tears swelled and stories were shared, but both of Brodee’s parents ended the vigil with a lesson for us all to take home.

“Everybody is in such a hurry, but for the sake of your families, your friends, and our beloved children, please slow down,” Brodee’s dad said.

Loved ones are raising funds on GoFundMe to pay for the medical, funeral and therapy expenses for the family.

The City of Encinitas will hold a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. to discuss safety and initiatives to prevent tragedies like this from happening again. At that meeting, city leaders will consider ratifying an Emergency Declaration that will be issued by the City Manager to address the growing safety issues surrounding electric bikes.