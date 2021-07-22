Hundreds forced from retirement home as bomb squad searches facility

Law enforcement and fire department officials line the street outside Paradise Village Retirement Community in National City after an emergency call prompted a search by bomb squad. No explosives were immediately found.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Hundreds of residents were forced to leave their units in a South Bay retirement community while a bomb squad searched for signs of an explosive Thursday afternoon, though none was immediately found.

Authorities responded to a 911 call from Paradise Village Retirement Community, on 4th Street in National City, around 11:30 a.m.

Emergency crews found smoke, but no fire, in an upper floor of one of the facility’s buildings, according to a fire department spokesperson. Several hundred people were forced to evacuate the community’s units as a precaution while the sheriff’s department tried to determined what caused the smoke.

A bomb squad unit made a sweep of the building and no explosives were found as of 2 p.m., though investigators were still working. There were no initial reports of injuries.

BREAKING: @NationalCityPD @nationalcityfd responding to an emergency at a senior living home near 2700 Fourth Street. One man in custody. Sheriff’s Bomb Arson Unit called to the scene. Stay w @fox5sandiego for the latest. #FOX5SanDiego pic.twitter.com/3vdilb1qyF — Liberty Zabala FOX 5 (@Liberty_Zabala) July 22, 2021

Deputies said they took one man, who may have been having a mental health episode, into custody for questioning. There was no immediate word on his potential charges.

