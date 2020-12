SAN DIEGO — Officers with the San Diego Humane Society worked to rescue a dog from a National City riverbed Monday.

The humane society responded after getting a call from a passerby about a dog that couldn’t move on its own. The 90-pound dog was badly hurt, which led staff to believe he may have been hit by a car.

Body camera video shared by the humane society shows officers rescuing the dog and loading him onto a carrier. He is now receiving emergency care, the humane society said.

https://twitter.com/sdhumane/status/1343755288025821184

https://twitter.com/sdhumane/status/1343747277622452226