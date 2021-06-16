Humane society offers discounted adoptions on 180 kittens

The San Diego Humane Society is offering discounted adoptions for 180 kittens at its campuses. (San Diego Humane Society)

SAN DIEGO — The humane society is offering discounted adoptions for kittens during the second half of June.

The San Diego Humane Society says it has more than 180 adoptable kittens at its campuses. San Diegans can adopt a kitten for $25 and take home a second for an additional $5 through June 30.

Each kitten has been spayed or neutered, microchipped and provided with preliminary vaccinations. All adopters will receive a sample bag of kitten food and adopter support from San Diego Humane Society.

SDHS said finding the kittens forever homes will help them care for more than 6,000 kittens this year.

“Every animal who is adopted makes space for another animal who is in urgent need of care,” San Diego Humane Society Chief Operating Officer Jessica Des Lauriers said. “Adoption specials like this one help to find homes for these animals and bring attention to the issue of cat overpopulation in our community.”

To find a kitten, visit sdhumane.org/adopt, click browse available pets, choose “cat” as the species and click “young” on the age button. Adopters can also learn about San Diego Humane Society’s adoption process and make an appointment.

Appointments are recommended for guaranteed service but walk-ins are accepted on a first come, first-served basis.