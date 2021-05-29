Humane Society helps rescue horse in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) – An emergency response team from the San Diego Humane Society rescued a horse Saturday after it had gone down inside a trailer.

The driver of the horse trailer was traveling on Interstate 15 Saturday afternoon when the divider inside the trailer went down with three horses inside, according to Nina Thompson of the San Diego Humane Society. The owner of the horses pulled off the freeway and into a parking lot in the 1000 block of El Norte Parkway.

The owner was able to get two horses up, but the third horse — a Friesian — remained down, Thompson said. At 2:30 p.m., nine members of the society’s emergency response team and two officers responded.

A veterinarian sedated the horse so she would remain calm during the rescue, Thompson said.

With the help of ropes and manpower, the horse was pulled to her feet and at 4:05 p.m., the horse was upright.

The team intended to stay on scene until the sedative wore off and the horse could be loaded into a trailer to return home, Thompson said.

