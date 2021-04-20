Humane society announces names for rescued puppies, mom

Photo: San Diego Humane Society

Photo: San Diego Humane Society

Photo: San Diego Humane Society

Photo: San Diego Humane Society

SAN DIEGO — A litter of puppies and their mom now have very fitting names after they were found taking shelter under a car in the rain in San Diego.

San Diego Humane Society’s officers found the pups on La Paz Drive on March 25 after calls about a dog that gave birth to a litter of puppies. The animal shelter asked the community for help in naming the nine Rhodesian Ridgeback/Hound-mix puppies and their mother.

The San Diego Humane Society found the litter of puppies and their mom under a van taking shelter from the rain. Photo: San Diego Humane Society

After considering 478 sets of names, staff chose a submission from Renee B. in Vista. She suggested names of famous ridges and hiking trails in San Diego to complement the pups’ breed.

The winning names are mom Laguna with her puppies Torrey, Cowles, Woodson, Azalea, Fleming, Cedar Creek or CC for short, Sunset, Anza and Balboa. The five girls and four boys are nearly a month old and growing fast with their foster family.

The humane society said mom did not have a microchip and no owner has come forward since March. Once the puppies are at least 8 weeks old, they will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and fully vaccinated before being placed for adoption. Adoptions are by appointment only during the coronavirus pandemic.