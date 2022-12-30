CARLSBAD, Calif. – Officers searching for a shoplifting suspect ended up finding human remains instead, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Around 4 p.m., Carlsbad police officers found the remains while responding to a shoplifting call at the Ralphs grocery store near 7140 Avenida Encinas, according to officials. According to police, the remains were located in the brush in what looked like a homeless encampment.

The remains were found southeast of the shopping center, and officials said they appear to have been there for months.

Authorities have since collected the remains and processed the scene. The name of the deceased individual is still pending by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

There does not appear to be indications of foul play, according to Carlsbad police.