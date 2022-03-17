SAN DIEGO – The Helen Woodward Animal Center has raised more than $117,000 in the past week to help displaced animals in Ukraine, far surpassing the organization’s goal.

Funds raised by the animal center are being sent to the Estonia Animal Welfare Society and the Polish Society for the Protection of Animals. Both organizations have been communicating with U-Animals, a nonprofit Ukrainian animal rights organization.

“We wanted to make sure that we could help them in any way possible,” said Jessica Gercke, communications director for the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Images shared with the center show refugees fleeing the area with their pets amid the violent Russian invasion of the country.

Gercke says the money is helping these organizations provide necessities for the animals.

“They are standing at the border passing out leashes, little jackets, food, bedding, anything they can,” she said.

She added, “The people are so grateful and happy.”

If you would like to help abandoned or fleeing animals in Ukraine, donate to them by visiting here.