SAN DIEGO — Looking to spend the day sunbathing or enjoying the luxury of a resort without having to pay the hefty price? Then say hello to the “daycation” concept.

With Resort Pass, you can get access to hotel amenities and picture perfect pools without actually being an overnight guest.

Instead of dropping hundreds of dollars to stay at nearby resorts, you can now purchase a pass just for the day with this booking platform.

It may surprise you just how inexpensive being poolside can be.

Whether it’s warming up in a sauna, kicking your feet around a bubbling hot tub or going after a rush by slipping down a water slide, the possibilities are many when deciding which resort to book for the day.

Here’s a look at five options in the San Diego area, along with their single entry price:

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

With this day pass, guests can enjoy the large resort pool while the kids hang in the wading pool. There’s a ping pong table, board games and complimentary WiFi for those looking to work-from-home, away from home. Food and drinks are ready to be served from Covewood, Mission Joe, and Plaza del Sol. Adult passes start at $45 and children can join in on the fun for $14. Hit the sauna and add some spa services for an additional fee.

Town and Country San Diego

“Whoo-hoo!” That might be the sound you make while plunging down the four-story waterslide at this resort. Munch on poolside food and beverages in-between soaking in one of this spots three pools or the hot tub. Entry for the day starts at $40 for adults and $20 for children. There are also upgrades available for the complete VIP experience, daybeds and cabanas, or premium amenities and luxuries.

Andaz San Diego

This sunbathing spot is #SoSanDiego. Grab a resort pass at this downtown lifestyle boutique to take in all the city views. The rooftop pool scene is hip and happening with a sparkling pool high up in the San Diego cityscape. Guests can relax in a lounge chair or private cabana for a luxury escape from bustling city life. Think chic and modern when you chose this “daycation.” This pass is only offered to adults with a basic entry of $50 per person. Basking in luxury never seemed so easy.

The Pearl Hotel

For those looking for more of a quiet, laid back day by the pool, this mid-century style hotel may be the perfect “daycation” escape. Guests can swim in this oyster-shaped pool that’s nestled in a courtyard. It’s small and quaint but packs a relaxing punch. Yes, that’s possible. After soaking you can, lounge in a hammock chair while sipping craft cocktails from Charles + Dinorah. There’s even a poolside movie night on Wednesdays that truly sets this spot apart from others. Entry for adults is only $25.

The Seabird Resort

Hang at the beach without all the sand at this happening resort. It sits atop of a high-rise hotel along San Diego’s North Shore, offering views of the Oceanside Pier as well as California’s surfer scene. For just $50 for adults and $35 for children, this “daycation” can be enjoyed on the expansive pool deck that also includes a hot tub. With this pass includes entry to the resorts high tech fitness center, discounted parking and beach concierge access with chairs if you do want to trek down to the shore.

As the days get warmer, summer swimming sessions are a necessity. Take advantage of Resort Pass and enjoy the San Diego sun.