SAN DIEGO — Hikers in San Diego County should exercise caution as temperatures during the Fourth of July holiday weekend could be among the hottest recorded in 2023.

If you are planning to do a local hike, like Cowles Mountain, which was busy Friday morning, here are some tips you should keep in mind.

First responders say hikers should avoid starting in the middle of the day when the heat is at its peak. Avoiding peak heat times and staying hydrated can help you avoid a medical emergency.

“We are out here early so that we are not in the heat of the day,” said Kim with the San Diego Ladies Hiking Group, who were at Cowles Mountain Friday. “We’ve got our timing down so we’ll be back before it gets hot.”

Other hikers with the group said that having a hat and sunscreen are also key to have on particularly hot days.

Pet safety is also something hikers need to consider while on the trail. The San Diego Humane Society recommends to not take your dog hiking when temperatures are expected to exceed 70 degrees.

If you do take your dog on a hike, make sure you have a lot of water and check that the ground is not too hot, as dog paws are very sensitive.

First responders say another important tip is to tell someone where your going so that someone knows your location in the event of an emergency.