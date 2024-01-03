SAN DIEGO — The first meteor shower of 2024 will light up the sky over San Diego this week and it has the potential to be one of the strongest of the year.

The annual Quadrantid meteor shower is expected to peak this week in North America between Wednesday, Jan. 3 and Thursday, Jan. 4. According to the American Meteor Society, up to 120 shooting stars could be visible if the conditions are right during this time.

While its likely to be one of the best meteor showers of the year, it may also be a little bit more challenging to see than others, as experts say window where it will be at its strongest is among the shortest for this type of celestial event.

According to NASA, most meteor showers have a two-day peak, making catching sight of these much more possible. Meanwhile, the Quadrantids only peak for about roughly six-hours, usually in the early morning hours.

This timing of the meteor shower’s climax also means that it can often occur in daylight, posing an added difficulty for stargazers trying to spot it.

This year, the predicted peak is around 7:53 a.m. EST, or 4:43 a.m. for those on the west coast, according to EarthSky. That makes the pre-dawn hours the best time to observe the shower, with sunrise likely to cut the opportunity to see it during its six-hour peak a little short.

Here are some sky gazing tips for San Diegans that want to try to see the Quadrantids this week:

All one really needs to watch the meteor shower is a clear, dark sky that away from any city lights and to time their viewing with its peak.

More secluded areas in San Diego County’s back country or desert are likely to have the best visibility, given minimal light pollution. There may be some good viewing in darker coastal suburbs, but the chances of seeing the spectacle to its fullest are a bit more hit or miss.

When you have selected your viewing spot, timing will be the next most important thing to consider, given the smaller window of opportunity with the Quadrantid meteor shower’s peak.

Night or pre-dawn viewing between 12:22 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Thursday will likely be San Diegans’ best bet to see the meteor shower, depending on local weather. The sunrise is likely to start washing out the light of the meteors around 6 a.m. before fully moving into the sky at 6:52 a.m.

To see when to look out for the meteors in your neck of the woods, the website TimeAndDate has an interactive map of the shower that is customizable by area.

Once location and time is sorted, NASA says all you need to do is lie down on your back with your feet facing northeast and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. In about half an hour, eyes will begin to adjust to the dark, allowing you to pick up the meteors’ movement.

There is no need for special equipment with this celestial event. However, you may want to bring items like a sleeping bag, blanket or coat that will help you keep warm with winter temperatures.