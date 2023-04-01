The County of San Diego is now offering a new program to help residents remove graffiti.

SAN DIEGO — Is your property plagued with unwanted graffiti? The County of San Diego is now offering a new program to help residents remove defacement.

The Board of Supervisors approved this initiative back in January and the very first graffiti abatement occurred last week, according to the county’s communications office. Officials say contractors removed extensive graffiti damage from the side of a building along Campo Road in Spring Valley.

Before this new program was put into place, residents in the county’s unincorporated area had to pay for removal costs. Moving forward, these residents can schedule graffiti removal through the county free of charge.

The communications office said this initiative is meant to help ” beautify the region without placing a financial burden on property owners.” According to officials, 90 percent of graffiti cases are reported in areas of the county where residents struggle to pay the removal cost.

If you live in unincorporated San Diego County and want to have graffiti removed from you property, you can schedule an abatement session in the following ways:

— Download the Tell Us Now App from the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

— Call the 24/7 hotline at (858) 694-2705.

— Email CodeCompliance@sdcounty.ca.gov.

— Report the issue in person at the County Operations Center, which is located at 5510 Overland Ave., Suite 300 in Kearny Mesa.

The reason this is only offered in the county’s unincorporated area is due to a disproportionate number of cases in certain communities, the county noted online.