How to recycle your Christmas tree in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Once the gifts have been unwrapped and holiday decorations stashed, people looking to recycle their Christmas trees have options to do so responsibly.

If you live in the city of San Diego, these 17 drop-off locations are available from Dec. 26 through Jan. 23:

Carmel Valley – Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive (lower parking lot)

– Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive (lower parking lot) Encanto – Cielo Drive at Woodman Street

– Cielo Drive at Woodman Street Golden Hill – Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive

– Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive La Jolla – Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mount Soledad Road and Loring Street

– Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mount Soledad Road and Loring Street Logan Heights – Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave.

– Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave. Miramar – Miramar Greenery Recycling at Miramar Landfill, 5180 Convoy St. (accepts trees throughout the year)

– Miramar Greenery Recycling at Miramar Landfill, 5180 Convoy St. (accepts trees throughout the year) Mission Bay – SeaWorld Drive at Pacific Highway

– SeaWorld Drive at Pacific Highway Mountain View – Ocean View Boulevard at 40th Street (north side)

– Ocean View Boulevard at 40th Street (north side) Oak Park – Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive (Gloria Mesa parking lot)

– Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive (Gloria Mesa parking lot) Ocean Beach – Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St.

– Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St. Otay Mesa/Nestor – Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot, southeast corner of Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard)

– Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot, southeast corner of Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard) Rancho Bernardo – Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 West Bernardo Drive

– Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 West Bernardo Drive Rancho Penasquitos – Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road

– Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road San Diego State University – Parking lot 17 off Alvarado Road

– Parking lot 17 off Alvarado Road Scripps Ranch – Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive

– Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive Tierrasanta – Tierrasanta Community Park, 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. (pool parking lot)

– Tierrasanta Community Park, 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. (pool parking lot) University City – Standley Community Park (parking lot), 3585 Governor Drive

The recycling program is not for artificial trees. Both green and flocked trees (fake snow) will be accepted. Tree stands, bags, netting, lights, ornaments, tinsel and other tree decorations should already be removed.

Live elsewhere in the county? Click here for a list or check wastefreesd.org to find locations around the region.

Curbside collection is also available to residents who have yard waste collection. “Customers using the large, green 96-gallon bin provided by the city should cut their trees to fit into the automated container for pickup on collection day,” the city said in a news release.

Customers using their own bins should place trees on the curb for collection on the regular greenery recycling pickup day. If the tree is over four feet, it should be cut in half.