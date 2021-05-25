How to get a free Uber, Lyft to a San Diego COVID-19 vaccine site

SAN DIEGO — Uber and Lyft are now offering free rides to coronavirus vaccination sites.

It’s part of a partnership with the White House that aims to encourage Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which is available for free.

Uber app users can get four free rides of up to $25 each to eligible vaccine sites through July 4, the company announced. The four rides should cover two trips to get two doses, three weeks apart.

We’ve teamed up with @WhiteHouse to help provide free rides* to and from vaccine sites across the country.



We’re almost there. Together, we can help get America moving again.



Thank you for getting vaccinated.



Learn More → https://t.co/qjIf1nOlrh



*up to $25 off each ride pic.twitter.com/nhIFWbVvlM — Uber (@Uber) May 24, 2021

Here’s how to get the free rides:

After booking an appointment at a vaccine site if needed, users can launch their Uber app and tap on the “vaccine” button.

They’ll see an option to “Get your free ride” and then indicate whether they’re headed to the vaccine site or going back home after receiving their jab.

Next, users will be prompted to enter their ZIP code, and then choose their desired vaccine location.

Once they select the location, the ride of up to $25 will be booked.

Lyft said it is offering free rides up to $15 to and from your vaccine clinic. Both companies began offering the free rides on Monday.

We’re partnering with the White House to provide access to free rides (up to $15) to and from your shots, beginning May 24. Learn more: https://t.co/urYuurkdCy pic.twitter.com/3Gon1vm4m9 — Lyft (@lyft) May 24, 2021