How to get a free Uber, Lyft to a San Diego COVID-19 vaccine site

SAN DIEGO — Uber and Lyft are now offering free rides to coronavirus vaccination sites.
It’s part of a partnership with the White House that aims to encourage Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which is available for free.
Uber app users can get four free rides of up to $25 each to eligible vaccine sites through July 4, the company announced. The four rides should cover two trips to get two doses, three weeks apart.
Here’s how to get the free rides:
- After booking an appointment at a vaccine site if needed, users can launch their Uber app and tap on the “vaccine” button.
- They’ll see an option to “Get your free ride” and then indicate whether they’re headed to the vaccine site or going back home after receiving their jab.
- Next, users will be prompted to enter their ZIP code, and then choose their desired vaccine location.
- Once they select the location, the ride of up to $25 will be booked.
Lyft said it is offering free rides up to $15 to and from your vaccine clinic. Both companies began offering the free rides on Monday.