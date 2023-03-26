In honor of National Car Wash Day this week, Soapy Joe’s is giving out free washes. (Photo released by Soapy Joe’s)

SAN DIEGO — In honor of National Car Wash Day on Tuesday, a local family-owned car wash business is giving back to the community by offering free washes.

Soapy Joe’s, which was voted “Best Car Wash in San Diego” in 2022 by the San Diego Reader, said it’s giving local residents one free Magic Joe wash, which usually costs $20.

The Magic Joe wash includes a citrus pre-soak, rapid rinses, dynamic dry, rain repellent, tires shine, triple conditioner, magic glaze clear coat, magic ceramic paint protection and an air freshener.

So, how to you secure your free wash? It’s as easy as registering online with a name and email address. San Diego residents can claim their free car wash here.

After signing up, a barcode will be sent to the email address provided that can be redeemed at any Soapy Joe’s location in San Diego. Here’s a complete list of locations with addresses.

— Chula Vista: 3048 Bonita Rd.

— El Cajon: 2658 Jamacha Rd.; 816 N 2nd St.

— Escondido: 1300 E. Valley Pkwy.

— Fallbrook: 936 E Mission Rd.

— La Mesa: 5322 Jackson Dr.

— National City: 1999 Sweetwater Rd.

— Oceanside: 1980 Oceanside Blvd.

—San Marcos: 740 W San Marcos Blvd.

— San Diego: 4282 Camino Del Rio North; 6675 El Cajon Blvd.10383 Friars Rd.; 8455 Jamacha Rd.; 6609 Mira Mesa Blvd.; 9650 Miramar Rd.; 1350 Palm Ave.; 12620 Sabre Springs Pkwy.; 16998 W Bernardo Dr.; 225 W San Ysidro Blvd.

Soapy Joe’s said the free car wash barcodes can be redeemed anytime between March 28 and April 4.

