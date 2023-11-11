SAN DIEGO — Fleet Week San Diego is in full swing and there are an array of events and activities to be enjoyed in celebration of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Organizers say these inspiring local events are designed to honor and support “our military’s incalculable contributions as defenders of our nation and neighbors in our community.”

From now through Sunday, Nov. 12, the public is welcomed to enjoy San Diego Fleet Week at one of the following happenings at and near the Broadway Pier (located at 1000 N. Harbor Drive in San Diego):

— Ship Tours and Military Displays (Nov. 10-12)

— Military Family Day (Nov. 11)

— Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) Cooking Competition (Nov. 11)

— Veterans Day Boat Parade (Nov. 12)

— Veterans Day Concert (Nov. 12)

Can’t catch one of these events? Here’s a list of other Veterans Day weekend activities across the San Diego County.

The mission of Fleet Week San Diego, according to its organizers, is to “honor, celebrate, and thank the men and women of the military through public events and alliances that increase public awareness of the many contributions made by the Military and the Defense Community to the San Diego Region.”