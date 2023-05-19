SAN DIEGO — Haven’t paid your property taxes yet? There’s still time to avoid additional penalties.

San Diego County Treasure-Tax Collector Dan McAllister on Friday sent 43,100 notices to property owners who did not pay all 2022-2023 property taxes, he said in a release. The bills must be paid by June 30.

“On July 1, unpaid bills will go into default and receive additional penalties of 1.5% each month,” McAllister said. “That penalty adds up to a hefty 18% per year but is avoidable if payments are received by the June 30 deadline.”

The first due date for property taxes is in December while the second takes place in April, according to the county. If missed on each installment, a 10% penalty is incurred, plus a $10 fee for the second late payment.

Taxpayers can pay their bills online at sdttc.com for no cost if the payment is made using the free e-Check option.

“The total remaining taxes due is $173 million. The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office (TTC) mailed 3,000 more late notices this year compared to last year, when $134 million in property taxes was due before the June 30 default deadline,” McAllister said.

Properties that have been in default for five years may be sold at a tax sale, according to California State law.