How SANDAG plan will impact Del Mar train tracks

DEL MAR, Calif. — After San Diego Association of Governments board approved the 30-year, $160 billion transportation plan Friday, Del Mar officials are now looking to see how it will affect their region.

“This is very significant,” said Dave Druker, a city councilmember from the city of Del Mar.

Druker says the bluff failures along the coastal train tracks have been happening too frequently and are far too costly.

“Getting this train off the bluff, I mean that’s huge for the county of San Diego, the citizens of Del Mar,” he said.

Local residents have known moving the train inland has always been inevitable but wouldn’t start this process until 2050.

“There were two extra lots out there a hundred years ago, and we are down not to about 15 feet from the edge of the bed to a 70-degree slope going down to the ocean,” said Marty Peters, a local resident.

The new timetable has been pushed up to 2035 to either tunnel about 2.7 miles under Del Mar or move the tracks inland. Locals says the plan is less important, then the urgency of the current track placement.

“We can’t afford to have a train end up on the beach,” Druker said.

Funding is still the biggest question, but community leaders believe historic investment, spearheaded from the federal government, may be headed San Diego’s way.

“That’s the concept is to get the state to start funding this, so that we have something shovel ready for build back better,” Druker said.