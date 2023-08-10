SAN DIEGO — As wildfires ravage Maui, thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes with little to no belongings.

With the confirmed death toll surpassing 35 people Thursday, many here at home in San Diego County are asking how they can help.

Locally-based MMA fighter Ilima-Lei Macfarlane — a Hawaii native — is raising funds and accepting donations through her non-profit known as the Nā Wahine Toa Foundation.

“Maui will need help in the rebuilding and resettlement phase…San Diego, let’s activate and stockpile what we can until it’s time to send the kākoʻo,” Macfarlane wrote on Instagram.

The Hawaiian fighter announced four drop-off locations throughout the county where donations can be made over the next few weeks. Here’s a list of those spots with hours of operation:

— 10th Planet San Diego: Located at 6008 Mission Gorge Rd. in San Diego, donations will be accepted Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to noon and 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday and Sundays, this location will be operational from 8 a.m. to noon.

— 10th Planet Oceanside: Located at 1791 S Oceanside Blvd. in Oceanside, donations will be accepted Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. As for weekends, this location will be operational from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

— 10th Planet South Bay: Located at 41 Third Ave Suite E in Chula Vista, donations will be accepted Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4:15 pm. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, this location will be operational from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

— Kalei’s Kitchenette: Located at 9926-F Carmel Mountain Rd. in San Diego, donations will be accepted Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Not sure what to donate? Macfarlane suggested the following items: baby supplies, feminine hygiene supplies, underwear, air mattresses, futons, new linens, new towels, camping supplies, toiletries and household items for the rebuilding phase.

Macfarlane says monetary donations are largely preferred for current recovery efforts. Those can be made directly through PayPal and Venmo. Call 808-372-6619 for more information.

Here’s a list of other reputable organizations that San Diegans can donate to help those in Maui:

— Maui Food Bank or Foodland

— Maui Humane Society

— Hawaiʻi Community Foundation

— Maui Strong Fund

— Maui Mutual Aid Fund

— Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

— Hope Chapel Maui

— Calvary Maui

— ʻĀina Momona

— Donate to multiple nonprofits with this split tool

Dozens of homes and businesses have reportedly been destroyed in Maui. Officials say search-and-rescue teams are looking for survivors in the most devastated areas.