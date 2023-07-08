SAN DIEGO — Families in California have one month left to claim pandemic-era food benefits, and the San Diego Hunger Coalition (SDHC) is urging households that qualify to take advantage of it before its gone.

Low-income households are able to request benefits from the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program, a federal initiative set up to provide money for groceries while schools and childcare facilities were closed, through Aug. 1.

Benefits are issued on an EBT card to the families of children who were eligible to replace the free or reduced-price meals served at childcare or schools. Families that qualify for the benefits can receive up to $1,192 per student on the card to use at grocery stores, farmers markets or online retailers.

Two rounds of the benefits were issued during the pandemic. The second of the two rounds, P-EBT 2.0, were issued from October 2020 to August 2021.

According to SDHC, all cards should have been received by December 2021. However, the advocacy group estimates that about 32,500 eligible students in the county did not get their cards. That leaves about $38.7 million in funds that have gone unused.

During a press conference Friday, CEO of SDHC Anahid Brakke said, “at $1,192 per student, helping families recoup missed PEBT 2.0 benefits is, by far, the single biggest and most important opportunity our community has to reduce summer hunger in 2023. This is an all-hands-on deck situation to get the word out.”

Households who think they qualified but did not receive a P-EBT 2.0 card in 2021 should call the state’s helpline at 800-887-8230 to get it reissued. Families only have until Aug. 1 to recover benefits through the program.

When you call, SDHC says you should have the following information ready for each child: the first and last name of the student, date of birth of the student, and the address where you lived at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

P-EBT will not affect your immigration status or make you a public charge, according to the advocacy agency. It will also not impact other benefits you might receive or have to be paid back.

More information about P-EBT food benefits can be found on the SDHC website.

“Access to nutritious meals is crucial for children, especially during the summer months when schools are closed,” State Assemblymember David Alvarez said during Friday’s conference. “P-EBT assists families in ensuring that their kids have access to the food they need. I urge all eligible families to take advantage of the P-EBT benefits before the 24-day deadline passes. Once the deadline passes, unclaimed funds will be lost, and the opportunity will be gone.”