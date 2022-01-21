How North Park is helping businesses rebuild from fire

SAN DIEGO — After a devastating fire destroyed two North Park businesses in December, the community is coming together to raise funds for them.

Soluna Wellness and Mister Brown’s Barbershop are trying to rebuild their businesses after the electrical fire destroyed everything inside.

Antonio Hernandez, who owns Soluna Wellness, says he and his wife had just opened their doors in October, when they were granted their license to offer the community mental health services. Two months later, a fire destroyed their business.

Hernandez says they believe the fire was caused by electrical wires. Soluna shares a wall with Mister Brown’s Barbershop, which was also destroyed.

“We are a family-owned business, my children laid the floor when we opened, so it’s kind of one of those gut-wrenching things that happen,” said Laura Brown, the owner of Mister Browns Barbershop.

Both businesses, however, say they’re thankful for the North Park community coming together to help them rebuild. Verbena Kitchen, located right across the street from the two burned businesses, hosted a fundraiser Thursday night, donating 20% of the proceeds to the businesses.

“That is what brothers and sisters do for the community,” said Dallas Juanes, the general manager for Verbena Kitchen. For the month of January, Verbena will continue to donate beer purchases to help the two businesses rebuild.

“You don’t realize how much you are loved until this time when everyone just came out of the woodwork and has just shown so much support for us,” Brown said.

If you would like to help, GoFundMe fundraisers have been established for both Mister Brown‘s Barbershop and Soluna Wellness.