SAN DIEGO — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed the PACT ACT into law, a legislation that will expand health care benefits for veterans who were exposed to the toxic substances from burn pits during their time of military service overseas.

Janessa Goldbeck, CEO of Vet Voice Foundation, says thousands of San Diegans or folks who have lived in San Diego at some point passed through the foundation, whether they were stationed at 32nd Street or Camp Pendleton or Miramar, who may have been exposed to burn pits.

“This bill motions a pathway for them to access the care that they deserve,” said Janessa Goldbeck, CEO of Vet Voice Foundation.

Goldbeck, who was at the White House for the bill signing was also joined by Jodi Grenier, the CEO of Foundation for Women Warriors. The two women veterans are now advocates for thousands of veterans across San Diego and California.

“It was an emotional day, a day to think that for years veterans have gone without proper care for toxic exposure,” Grenier said.

Grenier says being at the bill signing was personal to her, after being exposed to the burn pits during her two tours in Iraq.

“It is scary when you have friends that are in their early 30s and early 40s that show symptoms or developing cancers and have families and have a whole life ahead of them,” Grenier said.

While advocates say this bill was long overdue, they hope the fight for veterans does not stop now.

Veterans can now file a claim with the VA, to be able to receive benefits from the PACT ACT.