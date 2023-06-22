Houses and apartments are seen in San Diego’s Cardiff area.

SAN DIEGO — As rent prices continue to climb across the country, San Diego appears to be no exception.

The question many prospective and current renters may ask themselves in between work, recreational time and rest is: how much money do I need to make in order to afford rent in America’s Finest City?

The answer to that question may surprise you.

A crew at Chamber of Commerce took a deep dive to analyze median rent for one-bedroom rentals as well as median earnings for full-time, year-round workers in San Diego, along with 119 other highly populated metros, to help determine this number.

During their study, a rent-to-income ratio of 30% was used in order to figure out how much Americans would need to earn to afford rent without spending more than 30% of their income on rent. To explain further, a rent-to-income ratio determines the monthly or annual gross income a tenant should earn to afford rent each month.

The results are in and San Diego is listed among the cities with the highest incomes needed to afford rent, according to this study.

Ranking as 7th most expensive city for renters, local residents would need to earn more than $100,000 per year in order to afford the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Diego, which is $35,184 more than the city’s median income, says Chamber of Commerce.

Specifically, residents would need to earn $101,720 per year to avoid being rent-burdened, or spending more than 30% of their income on rent.

Here are the highlights from the study for San Diego renters:

— Median rent for one-bedroom is $2,543.

— San Diego median yearly income is $66,536.

— Income needed for median one-bedroom apartment is $101,720.

The full results of the study can be found here.

Other cities that made the top most expensive included New York City, Miami, San Francisco, Irvine, Boston and Jersey City.

For those looking to call San Diego home, finding a job that can meet this demand may be your best bet.