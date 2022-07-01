SAN DIEGO – Starting Friday, San Diego-area Honda dealerships say they will provide free gas to a select number of veterans, active and retired military members as well as local Honda drivers.

Ahead of Fourth of July, Helpful Honda will pump free gas to the first 100 eligible drivers during various events at gas stations in Vista, Oceanside and Poway between Friday and Monday. The program is first-come, first-served and only those with valid I.D. showing their military status or a Honda vehicle will be permitted to receive the free fill-up.

Despite high prices across the country, more than 2.7 million Southern Californians are planning to hit the road over the holiday weekend, according to AAA. This number is on top of the 48 million Americans who are expected to use the Fourth of July holiday to travel to a different city or state.

“Car travel volume, even with national average gas prices going over the $5 mark, will break previous records as 42 million opt to drive this Independence Day,” INRIX, a transportation analysis company, says on their website. “Recent issues with air travel and ongoing concerns of cancelations and delays may be driving this increase. In fact, the share of people traveling by air will be the lowest since 2011.”

Friday, July 1:

Circle K, Vista (795 Shadow Ridge Drive: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Surprise Oceanside location: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. — will be announced HERE

Monday, July 4:

Surprise Poway location: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — location to be announced HERE

AAA of Southern California offers tips to Fourth of July drivers looking to maximize fuel efficiency, including checking for proper tire inflation, getting rid of excess weight in the car, and using cruise control when able. You can also download the free AAA app which will help you find the cheapest gas near you when you are on the road. For more tips and information from AAA, click HERE.