SAN DIEGO — Have you experienced an aerial phenomenon? If you ask some San Diegans that question, their answer would be “yes.”

According to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), several unidentified flying object (UFO) sightings in the region have been reported so far this year.

NUFORC is a non-governmental, non-profit corporation that investigates UFO sightings. The center says it receives, records, corroborates and documents reports from individuals who believe they have witnessed an aerial phenomenon.

Since it was founded in 1974, NUFORC says it has processed over 170,000 reports, which are listed online by date and location. The center explained that guaranteed anonymity to callers is a longstanding policy of the corporation.

NUFORC makes available to the public all of its data in summary form with the time, location, duration of the sighting and a short summary describing the UFO.

As of Aug. 6, 2023, there have been a total of 15 UFO sightings across San Diego County that have been reported to NUFORC this year.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of those alleged sightings, according to NUFORC:

*The National UFO Reporting Center says it makes no claims as to the validity of the information in any of these reports. Obvious hoaxes have been omitted, however, most reports have been posted exactly as received in the author’s own words.

Date Time Location Shape Duration Summary 2/9/23 3:23 p.m. Escondido Sphere 30 seconds Extremely small sphere at extremely fast speed. 2/17/23 7:10 a.m. San Diego N/A 1-2 minutes No sound. It went right over an FAA TRACON facility. 3/1/23 7:35 p.m.. Oceanside Star About 10 minutes Looked up at the sky, these 2 “stars” shining very brightly side by side. (NUFORC Note: Jupiter and Venus) 4/24/23 2:32 p.m. San Diego Orb About 30 seconds I say an orb… 5/3/23 5;27 p.m. San Diego Rectangle 2-4 minutes Saw a distant, rotating, wobbling, dark plank (flat rectangle or oval, etc.). 5/6/23 6:24 p.m. Chula Vista Unknown 30 minutes Shinning object higher than keys. I have a video. 6/13/23 10:50 p.m. Oceanside Orb 2 minutes Bright lights in sky below aircraft then quickly faded to nothing — vanished. 6/16/23 1:05 p.m. Carlsbad Orb 5 minutes Saw many of these moving in different directions and changing directions. 6/21/23 8:35 p.m. Del Mar Light 2 minutes Looked up while walking north towards Villa de la Valle, saw brightest white light. Thought ‘star’ but way too close to be a star. 6/23/23 6:30 p.m. San Diego Circle A few seconds It has crevices in it. We snapped a pic. 7/13/23 9:10 p.m. Oceanside Cross 30 seconds Silent flying object moving slow then disappeared. 7/19/23 7:27 a.m. Lemon Grove Cigar 2 minutes Object had ‘fins’ so not an airplane. 7/19/23 9:59 p.m. San Diego Light 15 minutes Saw a massive light in the sky above San Diego, was brighter than anything. 7/20/23 4:41 p.m. Bonita Sphere 2 minutes Witnessed bright spherical object that was at high altitude. 7/20/23 10 p.m. San Diego Triangle 5 minutes Two pictures; one right after the other. Difference of the second picture is a zoomed in and then within a minute they were gone.

NUFORC says reports are posted on periodic basis as they are processed, meaning there may be more sightings for this year that have yet to be posted on their site.