Thick haze and smog over San Diego due to a wildfire in California.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is widely considered as an ideal place to live, given its generally ideal weather and numerous beaches. But how is the quality of life for residents here?

Researchers at The Nonprofit Institute, housed in the University of San Diego, took to answering that question, measuring several benchmarks that contribute to a high quality of life.

“High quality of life means the region boasts a thriving economy, a healthy environment, and is an equitable place for all San Diegans to grow and prosper,” The Nonprofit Institute wrote on its website.

The findings of the study, released on the center’s “Equinox Quality of Life” dashboard earlier this week, tracked some improvement in 2022 across a handful of important measures, including civic engagement, residential energy use, entrepreneurship, renewable energy and storage, transportation choices, and average waste disposal.

However, three key conditions — air quality, housing affordability, and beach and costal health — worsened.

Here’s what to know about these conditions that decreased San Diego’s quality of life:

Air quality in the San Diego region slightly worsened in 2022, according to The Nonprofit Institute. There were more total unhealthy air days last year compared to 2021.

Across the San Diego region, there were 25 days in 2022 that were considered “unhealthy air days,” compared to 16 days that met that standard in 2021.

Unhealthy air days, according to USD, generally mean that conditions are hazardous to vulnerable populations who may experience health effects, such as worsened asthma symptoms.

The increase in days with unhealthy air could be due to a variety of factors, the university said. Pollution sources like factories, power plants, vehicles and wildfires could have contributed to the increase. Extreme heat and droughts could have also exacerbated polluted conditions.

San Diego also remains behind on meeting a key federal air quality standard, ground-level ozone emissions — something which could have contributed to unhealthy air days.

Housing affordability has become a significantly pervasive issue for San Diego, amid rising rents and home prices.

According to The Nonprofit Institute, more than half of all renters and about 39% of homeowners in the county are currently considered “housing-burdened,” meaning that more than 30% of a household’s income goes towards rent or mortgage payments.

Meanwhile, the region’s Housing Affordability Index, which is a measurement used to gauge the percentage of people in the region who earn the minimum income needed to buy a house at the median price, has dropped.

In 2022, the affordability index dropped to 19% in the first quarter of 2022, meaning that only 19% of residents could afford to purchase a median-priced house — the lowest percentage in the region since 2013.

The median price for a single-family home in 2021 was around $836,700, according to the institute.

Housing unaffordability in San Diego has a direct impact on the region’s economy, given that high housing costs mean that residents have less income to put back into local businesses, and efforts to combat homelessness.

San Diego’s beaches saw notable changes from 2021 to 2022 in its water quality, as the coast has faced issues a suite of issues relating to pollution as well as climate impacts like increased flooding events, sea level rise and costal erosion.

In 2022, San Diego saw a drop in the number of significant rainfall events, worsening drought conditions across the region.

With the heavy winter storms towards the end of the year and into 2023, flooding stressed the overly dry landscape and road infrastructure, contributing to coastal erosion, landslides and urban runoff into the ocean prompting short-term beach closures.

On top of that, about twelve miles of beaches from Border Field State Park through Coronado are now regularly closed due to untreated effluent flowing across the border from a collapsing sewage treatment system in Tijuana.

In 2022, the county saw an uptick in beach closures due to Tijuana River-related issues, according to USD, increasing from 619 beach mile days in 2021 to 722 beach mile days in 2022. Beach mile days is a figure that combines the distance of the beach impacted with the days of a posting or closure.

The number of non-Tijuana River advisories also significantly increased, The Nonprofit Institute said, jumping from 30 beach mile days in 2021 to 474 beach mile days in 2022.

The center explains this was in part due to the adoption of a new DNA-based water quality testing system in May 2022 that allowed for more precise detection of unhealthy bacteria.

Into the future, USD says sea level rise could exacerbate some of the effects of coastal flooding seen with these closures and rain events, leading to further beach erosion, as well as runoff and drainage issues.

“Given that climate change can intensify cycles of precipitation and drought, setting strategic plans for the long-term water concerns and for disaster relief will be critical for protecting the quality of life of San Diegans,” The Nonprofit Institute wrote on the dashboard.

Methodology: The Equinox Quality of Life dashboard measures several environmental and economic trends in the region, partnering with nonprofit organizations, government agencies and businesses in San Diego to collect and analyze relevant data to track patterns in each category.