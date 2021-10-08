How green is San Diego? Study ranks most eco-friendly US cities

Many cities across the U.S. have implemented a “go green” approach, but San Diego is the “greenest” of them all in America, according to a new report released Wednesday by WalletHub.

The personal finance website based in Washington, D.C. determined the findings by comparing the 100 largest cities across 28 key “green” indicators. Their data set ranges from greenhouse-gas emissions per capita to number of smart-energy policies and initiatives to green job opportunities.

According to the study, 17 cities in California made the list in promoting an environmentally-friendly lifestyle for their residents.

Here’s the top ten cities which made the list:

San Diego, CA: Score of 69.99 San Francisco, CA: Score of 69.44 Portland, OR: Score of 67.14 Irvine, CA: Score of 66.35 Honolulu, HI: Score of 66.34 Fremont, CA: Score of 65.86 Washington, DC: Score of 65.83 Oakland, CA: Score of 65.71 Seattle, WA: Score of 65.60 San Jose, CA: Score of 65.52