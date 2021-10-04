How good are tacos in San Diego? Study shows where city ranks in state

SAN DIEGO — Where does San Diego rank among California cities with the best tacos? Let’s taco ‘bout it.



In honor of National Taco Day, happening on Monday, LawnStarter crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 100 best California cities for tacos.



“We looked for cities with wide access to taquerias, top Michelin honors, high consumer ratings, and taco festivals,” the company said on their website. “We even considered Google search volumes for ‘tacos’ to gauge local taco love.”

Here’s the top ten ranking they came up with:

Santa Barbara, CA Santa Monica, CA Costa Mesa, CA Newport Beach, CA San Diego, CA Inglewood, CA Sacramento, CA Orange, CA Berkeley, CA Escondido, CA

Others in the San Diego area that made the list were Chula Vista (15), Carlsbad (20), Oceanside (24), El Cajon (44), San Marcos (46) and Vista (77).