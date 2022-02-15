How avocado suspension from Mexico is impacting local farmers

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Local farmers are reacting after the U.S. government on Sunday suspended all imports of Mexican avocados for the first time since 1997, when the country lifted a ban on avocados from certain areas of Mexico.



Ben Holtz, president of California Avocado Direct, owns an avocado farm in Escondido.

“We hear that there’s some potential that an inspector’s life was threatened or a conversation got really heated where there was some very serious concerns, that’s a concern to all growers,” Holtz said. “We want everyone to be safe and we want the process to go smoothly, and we want a stable market.”



Most of the avocados consumed in the U.S. — that’s about 2 million pounds a year — comes from Mexico, with the more seasonal crop, about 300- 400,000 pounds, coming from California. For growers like Holtz, he says they can manage a three or four-week hold, but after that, it’s an unknown.

“We don’t want avocados to double in price overnight, nobody wants that,” he said. “Stores don’t want it, growers don’t want it. We want a stable market and we want it to have a steady supply.”

Holtz says he saw a little blip in business over the weekend and already the price per carton has gone up by about a dollar on the wholesale market, but that only equates to about a penny per avocado for the consumer.

“If they can resolve it in 7-12 days, the consumer won’t really see it in the grocery stores. You won’t have empty shelves — there will still be avocados,” he said. “But if it does go longer, if it goes up to three to four weeks, then they’ll be more pressure saying, ‘Hey, now our supplies are really low here.’”