SAN DIEGO — At Chick-Fil-A in Vista, in a sea of kids, you’ll find Hugh Thomas Hatch. The 92-year-old is usually in a corner, beaming with joy.

Dozens of kids line up at the Chick-Fil-A, and one by one, ask Hatch for their favorite balloon sculpture.

“I’m on cloud nine, because this is what I enjoy doing and these kids are really loving it,” Hatch said. “It builds your spirit, I don’t know why a piece of plastic can do that, but it does.”

The reason it does takes him back to his start, decades ago.

“I started in Elks Club when they had a clown group,” he explained. “My wife did crafts and it helped her sales and I just kept on doing it.”

He met his wife, Billie, in 1952. It was almost an instantaneous connection, he said, “as soon as I saw her, I knew that was the gal for me.” They got married three years later in 1955, and as Billie sold crafts, Hatch worked on his.

“At first, we had a small helium tank,” he said. “I would just inflate balloons and sell them for a buck a piece. (Then,) I joined a clown group and it just blossomed from there.”

Hatch and his wife traveled the world with the group, making balloon art for people wherever they went. He has pictures from Guatemala, China, Russia and even Antarctica — all with balloons in his hands and Billie by his side.

“We had a fantastic marriage we were together 24 hours a day,” said Hatch.

A few years ago, however, Billie passed away. Hatch felt lost and alone.

“When a man survives his spouse, he’s out in the cold,” said Hatch. “When we would go out, I would make balloons seating at the table, and she would laugh. Because of the loneliness I started making more and more balloons, I do them every place I am.”

One of those places is the Chick-Fil-A in Vista.

“He was one of our guests and for a long time I noticed him always carrying balloons with him,” said Luis Gomez, owner of the Chick-Fil-A location. “Once I got to know him and know his story and kind of know his background, I knew this would be a great opportunity for him and for us.”

He hired Hugh as a regular balloon artist for “Family Night” at the fast-food restaurant every Monday. It is a night when kids get free meals and balloons, but for Hatch, the night gives him so much more: a sense that he has a community and family.

“It’s a great feeling, to have family,” he said.