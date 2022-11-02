SAN DIEGO — An Inclement Weather Shelter Program for those experiencing homelessness has been activated for Nov. 2, said the San Diego Housing Commission.

Three locations will open their doors Wednesday to a limited amount of unhoused individuals in preparation for harsh weather conditions, according to the city. The housing is offered on a first-come-first-served basis.

Father Joe’s Villages

This shelter is located at 1501 Imperial Avenue and can house up to 85 adult individuals with 10 beds for families with children and/or women who are single.

Check-in for this location begins at 4 p.m. and continues throughout the night or until full. Individuals are housed until check-out time the following morning at 5 a.m.

Living Water Church of the Nazarene

This shelter is located at 1550 Market Street and can house up to 30 adult individuals.

Check-in for this location begins at 8 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. or until full. Individuals are housed until check-out time the following morning at 6:30 a.m.

San Diego Rescue Mission

This shelter is located at 120 Elm Street and can house up to 10 adult individuals.

Check-in for this location begins at 5:30 p.m. and continues throughout the night or until full. Individuals are housed until check-out time the following morning at 7 a.m.

This program is activated under certain weather conditions, according to the City of San Diego’s webpage. Criteria for activation includes low temperatures, rain chances and exceptional weather conditions.

The Inclement Weather Shelter Program is a partnership of the San Diego Housing Commission, City of San Diego, Father Joe’s Villages, San Diego Rescue Mission and Living Water Church of the Nazarene.