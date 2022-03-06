SAN DIEGO — The House of Ukraine in Balboa Park has sent a plane full of donations to Europe after asking San Diegans for help.

“We need to do everything possible to fight for Ukraine because we are warriors and we are not going to give up,” said Nadia Haywas, with the House of Ukraine.

San Diegans continued to show outpouring support this weekend by donating, diapers, children boots, warm clothes, blankets and even a bulletproof vest.

“The people have opened their hearts and opened their wallets and the generosity has been overwhelming,” Haywas said.

Haywas says they are accepting donations at the House of Ukraine, but also for bigger loads, volunteers can drop them off at a warehouse in El Cajon located at 4660-4662 El Cajon Blvd unit 109-110.

“We are constantly speaking with providers of cargo to see if we can get that happening faster,” Haywas said.

The next cargo plane full of items leaving will be this upcoming Thursday. Haywas says the top priority right now are frontline/trauma and first aid kits.

“Medical supplies for the doctors not only in Central and Eastern Ukraine, where there is active fighting but in the west – where the West of Ukraine has many refugees and the COVID rates are very high and medical supplies are almost impossible to purchase,” Haywas said.

Several rallies have been held in support of Ukraine as Activist San Diego held one in Balboa Park Sunday afternoon. In attendance, Alicia Nyblade and her mother, both helping Ukrainians by booking a stay through Airbnb.

“You then message the host, and say ‘Hey, I’m not actually going to be staying there but I just wanted you to have some money to help out,’ and it sends the money directly to the host families,” Nyblade said.

For more information on how to donate, visit the House of Ukraine website.