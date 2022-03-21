SAN DIEGO – The House of Ukraine’s warehouse on El Cajon Blvd. in Talmadge has recently been flooded with people dropping off donations to help the Ukrainians as Russia’s unprovoked attack continues.

Konstantin Duvovenko is flying to Poland tonight and will deliver some of the donations, “specifically things that prevent or stop bleeding. For example, things that can be addressed right on the battlefield for soldiers.”

The greatest need at the moment is medical supplies and equipment, however, they also need military gear, body armor, bulletproof vests, and helmets.

“One of the things I’ve really been requesting is night vision goggles, heat-sensing equipment- so they can be aware of their surroundings during the night,” Konstantin.

Konstantin and his father Alexander are Ukrainian natives. They are traveling to Poland to pick up family members who have secured safe medical transport out of Kyiv. The pair hopes to bring as many bags as the airline will allow, filling the bags with supplies to deliver supplies to those on the front lines.

“It’s not just Ukrainian military that’s fighting and resisting the Russian army but it’s literally anybody who can and wants to help,” Konstantin says.

Alexander adds, “they have more people who would like to fight than they have a weapon, so that’s why the military helping with all the supplies from the U.S. and NATO are really really needed.”

And the donations keep coming.

Mike Shatynski is a second-generation immigrant from Ukraine who served 37 years in the U.S. military. He donated all his old uniforms, camos, and extreme weather gear to the cause.

“What’s important is that the Ukrainian people are truly fighting for their lives. They’re fighting for the things we take for granted – for freedom,” said Shatynski.

House of Ukraine in Balboa Park is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m daily. You can drop of at the warehouse every day 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4660 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, CA 92115.